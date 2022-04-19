Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Just Dropped A Second Beauty Collection

I'm most intrigued by the under-eye balm, which Grande describes as a sensorial experience: "It's so light and fluffy — it feels like whipped ice." (I can confirm, after trying the balm myself, the gel texture is cool on contact and subtly blurs darkness.) "This is one of my favourites because naturally I have dark circles around my eyes," Grande continues. "I mean, we're all on the run, and have early call times sometimes, so we know what it's like to be like, 'Hello, my eyes, let's go, we have things to do.' It feels like an energising way to prep the skin for makeup — or not, it can just energise the face. I use it when I'm done with my skin care, before makeup. Like a primer for my eyes [to go] under concealer."