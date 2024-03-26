All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It's ironic that the day that I arrive at the Miami Open to celebrate La Roche-Posay's innovations in sunscreen (the French brand is the official sunscreen sponsor of the tournament, as well as the US Open), it's raining — so much so, that the day's matches would eventually be canceled. Despite the torrential downpour, the dermatologists and brand reps present wasted no time maintaining that every day is a "sunscreen day." (My inner conspiracy theorist then wondered if this was all an elaborately executed stunt to prove a point, but then again, who would intentionally pass up the chance to see Coco Gauff play IRL!)
But back to sunscreen: Recently, La Roche-Posay unveiled its latest SPF formula, Anthelios UV Hydra Sunscreen — a hyaluronic acid-infused, lightweight sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection. Below, keep reading as I test out the new sunscreen in rain, shine, and everywhere in between.
I'm very familiar with La Roche-Posay's Anthelios sunscreens, which I frequently recommend to friends and family. Not only are they regularly recommended by dermatologists and skin experts, but they're also relatively affordable, compared to luxury brands. IMO, the brand has mastered products for oily, acne-prone folks like me — the Toleriane gel cleanser and moisturizer are two longtime go-to's in this house. Within the sunscreen assortment alone, there are countless options for ultra-lightweight textures, oil-free formulations, and mineral formulas (powered by zinc oxide) that tend to fare better (re: reduce inflammation, not provoke it) with finicky skin like mine.
I usually don't gravitate towards chemical sunscreens, since they sometimes irritate my eyes and are more likely to break me out. That said, I was surprised at how much I loved the UV Hydra texture right away; it's hydrating and silky, but not heavy or greasy. My skin drank it up, and instead of my face looking like I'd just stepped out of a hot yoga class, my skin looked healthy and naturally radiant. There was no "sunscreen" smell, and it absorbed quickly without any white cast. If I hadn't known it was a sunscreen, I easily would've guessed I was blind-testing a luxurious, milky lotion. It also beautifully prepped my skin for makeup by offering lightweight hydration to naturally plump and add glow. When I reapplied later that day, it didn't appear to disturb my foundation or concealer.
At $39.99, it's definitely not cheap, but also far more affordable than luxury formulations that go for upwards of $100. (And like I mentioned earlier, she feels expensive.) After testing it for a week, I can't speak much yet to the long-term hydrating benefits, but I can say that my skin definitely felt plump and dewy (not parched from being out in the sun) after a day at the beach. Plus, with how hectic our days can be, I love that I can easily restock my SPF at an Amazon or Target run. Comment-dit-on, the perfect sunscreen doesn't exi—