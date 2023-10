The Best Things To Buy At Skims, According To Editors

You know it, you love it, it's all over your social media feeds: Skims. The wildly popular brand that spans intimates, shapewear, and loungewear has proven itself time and time again — and has also proven to be an R29 reader-favourite. According to our anonymous shopping data, readers have carted over 820 Skims products since January 2023. That's a whole lot of spandex-y goodness.But with so many options (and ever-expanding collections), it can be hard to know what are the don't-miss stand-outs you have to try. The Refinery29 team has tested out several Skims items in the past to find out what's a true can't-miss option. Our honest editor reviews have spanned viral Skims dresses, cosy cotton underwear, and humble yet confidence-boosting tank tops. And now, right here, you can get a taste of all of our favourites as well as Skims bestsellers across the brand's core collections. These include the popular Fits Everybody collection (which has been restocked in limited-edition vibrant sapphire blue and neon pink as well as neutral slate grey and onyx black) along with Cotton Jersey, Soft Lounge, and Cotton Rib.So whether you're newly interested in Skims and need a rundown or are curious about trying different styles than you have before, read on. You'll find several first-hand editor reviews from our US team, as well as a selection of best-selling products from each collection, according to customer reviews and ratings. Happy Skims shopping!