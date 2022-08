R29’s Editors Try The New SKIMS Swim Line

"This was my first foray into any sort of SKIMS clothing and – being a curvier gal with boobs and a butt not unlike the ones the Kar-Jenners (at one point) moulded their own features from – I had an inkling that the cut of the set would be somewhat beneficial to my figure. And I was right. Having received a plunge bikini top, mid-waist cheeky bottoms and, yes, a long-sleeve top, all in a size large, I was a bit unnerved when I unboxed them and saw that they did not look large. As someone with E-cup boobs and a 36 band size, I was also stressed that the bikini top didn’t even have an adjustable back closure.