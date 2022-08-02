R29’s Editors Try The New SKIMS Swim Line

I love the gorge, neutral tan-mustard shade but in a little stroke of coincidence it basically colour-matched my skin – something I realised when my boyfriend commented: 'It looks like you’re wearing nothing.' First thing I noticed: I loved how comfy they were, like I could literally sit in them all day. I opted for size S all round and for the most part they fit in the most flattering way possible. The bottoms did bunch on the bum a little but I imagine this is bound to happen when the pants are so high-waisted.