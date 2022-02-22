Tried & Tested: 6 Brands That Actually Get Plus-Size Swimwear Right

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Not too long ago, the only swimwear options available for plus-size people were at the back of the racks at fast fashion stores. They were often designed in a way that suggested we should cover up as much as possible, and that we didn’t deserve the same cute styles that our straight-sized friends got to wear.
The dregs on offer were often in the form of three-quarter board shorts or floral mumus — both of which are comfy in their own right, but we deserve more. The fashion industry was telling us to keep our rolls and chunky thighs at home. Well, screw that. All bodies are beach bodies, and plus-size people deserve access to cute bathers just like everyone else!