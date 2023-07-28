We Raided Skims’ Famous Underwear Drawer — Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

You'd think that I, a sweaty crotch advocate, would have a dresser drawer brimming with high-quality undies. However, this is not the case. Or, at least it wasn't until Kim Kardashian's cult-favorite shapewear brand Skims came into my life.
If you haven't tried the four-year-old brand or have evaded the hubbub around its TikTok-viral slip dress, then we'll fill you in. Skims is best known for dunking breathable, cozy fabrics in dreamy muted colorways (with occasional pops of neon) and transforming them into bestselling clothing and loungewear — from cotton jersey underwear to cotton rib leggings, editor-approved tanks, size-inclusive swim, and the like. In short, it's a metropolis of must-have basics with surprising sex appeal. So you can imagine why I immediately jumped at the chance to raid and review Skims' underwear drawer. I even recruited my fellow shopping team member Victoria Montalti to join in on the fun. Scroll on for our honest thoughts on these top-rated intimates and find out why we may or may not have crowned Kim Kardashian the queen of cotton jersey, below.
What is The Panty Shop?
Click on Skims' The Panty Shop tab and you're met with an oasis of *gasps* panties. Specifically, you'll find thongs, briefs, bikinis, hipsters, boy shorts, and a few lacy options in shades of muted pistachio, deep turquoise, stark white...the dreamy list goes on. Victoria and I received the Dipped Thong, Cheeky Tanga, Full Brief, and Jersey Boy Short — which, are all comprised of supple cotton jersey and outlined with stretchy spandex. Everything we tried, and indeed all of Skims' undies, retail between $16 and $22. But get this: you can bundle three for $36 no matter which ones you choose, so I suggest scoring at least three if you decide to try.
In terms of popularity, customers can't get enough of the Boy Short based off of its 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and 1,066 reviews. Great, Perfect, Love Them!!!, and Amazing Feel, are just a few of customers' review titles on site. Meanwhile, Skims reviewer Hannah writes, "So comfortable! I had never actually owned any boy shorts before but I wanted some fully cotton underwear for sleep and these are perfect." The Cheeky Tanga is also a fan favorite with its 4.8-out-of-5-star rating and 1,012 reviews. Happy customer Emma C. mentions, "Flattering fit and the softest underwear I’ve ever owned!"
There's enough rave reviews to gab about Skims' undies for days, so I digress. The question is: what did we think of them?
"I would like to frolic around my apartment in these until the end of time. Boy shorts make a homebody's world go round, and, as someone who was home sick these last few days, let's just say I have already got my money's worth out of this pair of underwear. They've hugged my hips just right for days (yes I washed them) and were so soft to sleep in. They do leave some cheeks exposed, so don't expect a spandex-short type of coverage. I think they're perfect for wearing under baggy pants or a short skirt since they're thin and snug. In all honesty, I'll probably get some more in different colors and let them peek out of some low-rise cargos." —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I was most excited to try the cotton Boy Short style because I don’t own any other short-cut underwear. I was also excited because I chose this style in the faded blue Kyanite color with decorative stitching, which perfectly matches my Skims cotton rib tank top. (This makes the perfect lounge around the house outfit BTW!) When I tried them on, I realized just how stretchy they were. While you may liken many Skims intimates to compressive materials, this cotton jersey is the total opposite, offering a fitted yet relaxed stretch. I think I could’ve comfortably fit in a Medium, but I was perfectly fine with the Large I ordered since it didn’t dig into my stomach, hips, or butt. Like the model photos, the waistband hit at my belly button, but unlike the photos, the back was slightly cheekier on me — not fully covering my butt; however still pretty full coverage. The leg hole openings rolled up around my inner thighs, but it didn’t cause any discomfort, which I was happy about." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"The Cheeky Tanga gives the full Kardashian fantasy. The thick-ish waist band combined with the sharp, triangular silhouette makes me feel like these underwear were made to be seen. Perhaps these ones are the perfect pair to let peek out of your baggy pants. Or, you can simply put them on for fun for a sexy photoshoot. Even the stretchy hems are thicker, which gives off bathing suit vibes, but it's not restricting in any way. Just like with the boy shorts, I will be frolicking around in them as well — these just might deserve a photograph or two. Essentially, I ironically have no intention of covering these flattering underwear up with clothing." —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"The Cheeky Tanga is different from the boy short in that it has a wide waistband, which offers slightly more compression, and high-cut legs that I found really flattering. It’s also slightly cheekier than the Full Brief because of the higher leg holes. Overall, this cut is the most similar to the types of bikini bottoms I tend to wear. I got it in Light Heather Grey, which has a retro look to it that I really like. Because of the waistband and seams, I personally wouldn’t wear these out under fitted bottoms since I’m not a fan of underwear lines, but I would wear them under looser styles, and most definitely around the house." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"The front of this thong is the bathing suit silhouette of my dreams. I have a shorter torso so normal underwear usually sits on my stomach rather than under it. These are so comfy and breathable — the catch is that the cream colorway is therefore a tad see-through. However, I have no reason to be upset about a thong being translucent when my entire butt is exposed. I love them. Perfect for everyday wear and wicking away sweat while I traverse the city. They even disappear under my Lululemon leggings. Plus, I washed them before taking this picture and the quality did not waver."—Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"The Dipped Thong is the closest to my usual underwear preference — a thick front, sans G-strings or a too-itty-bitty back. I picked Bone, a light creamy color, which is somewhat see-through. The style’s 'dip' refers to the slight curve at the front, which I find really flattering on my lower stomach. My only flaw with this style is that the crotch area is a bit wide and therefore bunches up, so I think I could’ve comfortably fit in a Medium for an even better fit. But again, the Large offered a relaxed fit that I was thankful didn’t dig in anywhere. " —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"Unfortunately, these are my least favorite. Not because of the quality — the cotton jersey keeps me easy breezy and is so cozy just like the others. The silhouette just doesn't necessarily complement my wardrobe. Like I said, I have a shorter torso, and if I'm not stretching my stomach these go past my belly button. That being said, they're still excellent for walking around the house in even if they give you the occasional wedgie. I actually think that makes them perfect overnight maxi pads. If you're a full-brief lover, I think you'd get a kick out of these (especially this gorgeous colorway)." —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I finally tried the Full Brief in a muted green Mineral colorway. This cut fell slightly below my belly button and offered medium coverage in the back. I can see myself actually wearing this style out, since it isn’t as high-waisted as the boy shorts. Another thing to note is that I typically wear seamless underwear, and while all of these styles have seams (with cute stitching!), they aren’t as thick or noticeable through clothing as, let’s say, a pair of Hanes cotton underwear. This pair was super comfortable and I think it’ll be my new go-to, especially during that time of the month." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
