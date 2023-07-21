Skims’ New Arrivals Include Bright Pink Swim & Sheer Intimates

ADVERTISEMENT
It's a Skims summer, thanks to the brand's frequent product drops and viral moments. From new colorways debuting in the iconic Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress to a brand-new Barbie pink rhinestone collection dropping, there are tons of new arrivals that demand your attention (and credit card).
From colorful swim separates and romantic intimates to basic boxers and sleek activewear, Skims' "just in" section has pieces you'll want to cart up for summer. Read on to learn about new products and collections and see which best-sellers have been upgraded with fresh new colors to snatch up before they sell out.
