When searching for an investment piece to cherish, you want one that aligns with your style preference, not what you see in movies. Instead, search for jewelry that fits with your lifestyle that you can envision styling with a plethora of outfits. With reasonable care, your chosen piece can look as good as the first day you bought it and will last for a lifetime. (In fact, frequent wearing is good for pearls — they can dry out if left in your jewelry box too long!) My only tip for shopping for less pricey pearls is to be wary of glass or imitation ones, which are more prone to peeling. Plus, they won't always deliver the lustrous pearl shine without an iridescent coating.