Not to be dramatic, but, when you work out for a living, fabric can make or break a set. Too thin, and you feel unsupported; too thick sans moisture-wicking capabilities and you’re uncomfortable, counting down the minutes until class ends. For the softest feel that’s ready to combat sweat, Gilly Hicks does the job. Personally, my fabric of choice for both taking class and teaching is "seamless" — it’s supportive but not restrictive. New brand on the block House ID and Set Active have some of my favorite mix-and-match seamless sets.