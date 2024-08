Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends To Wear Now Until Spring

One way to elevate an outfit is to implement texture, and designers like Joao Maraschin, (Di)vision, and Baum und Pferdgarten displayed a range of feathery, furry, and appliquéd bottoms for spring/summer 2025. While this may sound daring in theory (who am I, Big Bird?), it’s a lot easier to style in real life — just keep everything else minimal. See Baum und Pferdgarten’s polo tops paired with appliquéd skirts, for instance, or go for double the statement with Joao Maraschin's ropey vest tops paired with textured bottoms.