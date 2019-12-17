There's a time and a place for sheer, barely-there tinted lip balm, but the Christmas season isn't it. Rather, December is the one time of year to pull out all the stops: velvet everything, glitter eyeshadow, and — of course — red lipstick.
All red pigments aren't created equal, however. For meal-sharing, family-gossiping, and cuffing season, you'll need a red lipstick that can endure the holiday hustle. Glosses and balms can take their own holiday vacation; it's time for your matte formulas to make the rounds.
To help you choose which vivid cherry or rich crimson tone to wear to the company party or dinner with your boo, we asked the pros for the red lip colours they swear by, ahead.
