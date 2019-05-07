Cardi B Wore $10 Nail Polish & 250 Swarovski Crystals To The Met Gala

Her skin-care and makeup prep took about half that time, her celebrity makeup artist Erika La Pearl tells us. The pro prepped Cardi's skin with POND'S Dry Skin Cream. "The moisturizer is truly a must-have. It won’t clog your pores and leaves the face feeling soft and silky," La Pearl tells R29. "Also, it prevents dryness under the harsh lighting on the red carpet." Once she had a smooth base, she went in with Beautyblender's Bounce foundation for an even complexion. To complete the monochromatic look, the makeup artist lined Cardi's lips with Pat McGrath PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Manhattan and topped it off with a custom blend of the brand's MatteTrance Lipsticks in Guinevere and Vendetta.