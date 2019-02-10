10 Essie Nail Polish Shades Everyone Agrees On

Think of the nail polish shades you know by name — the ones you sift through shelves lined with tiny glass bottles to find every time you're at Target. Chances are, they all come in a square-shaped containers with a white 'Essie' label on the side — and the next girl will be hunting for the exact same color three minutes after you walk out to your car.
Essie is one of those nail polish brands that has many iconic shades, like Ballet Slippers (which is a favorite of royalty and Hollywood, alike). And while you can probably guess a few of the brand's 10 best-selling shades, there are some unexpected favorites on the list that don't fall into the neutral category that Essie has become famous for.
Click through to find the Essie nail polish shades everyone in the world digs for — and see if you agree. Who knows, maybe you'll replace your tried-and-true Essie shade for something new.
