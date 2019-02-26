Essie's Spring Nail Collection Is Refreshingly Unexpected — & So Shimmery

Seasoned manicurists whose fingers tap the pulse of what's hot and trendy in nails know that most big polish brands drop a fresh collection of new colors each season. The rest of us, we just buy whatever slate gray or periwinkle blue jumps out at us from off the wall of tiny glass bottles.
But right now, we're feeling like in-the-know pros in our own right, because we're shopping Essie's brand-new, just-launched spring collection hard. The six fresh shades — from creamy rose beige to metallic teal — are inherently on-trend color-wise, but also come with an unexpectedly sparkly holographic finish that make them way more fun than every other pastel you have at home.
Scroll through to see every bottle from Essie's limited-edition Spring 2019 Collection, and shop your favorite before it sells out. Spring is on the way — it's time for us to start acting like it.
