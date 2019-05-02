Priyanka Chopra's Shimmery Mani-Pedi Is A Spring Nail Trend In The Making

Every awards show comes with razzle-dazzle and spectacle. Even though the screen, the red carpet seemingly drips with sparkle, from the gowns with thigh-high slits to the priceless diamond chokers. At this year's Billboard Music Awards, even the toenails were sprinkled with diamond dust. Newlywed Priyanka Chopra and chart-topping Taylor Swift stepped out in silver sequins and ruffled pastels, respectively, but even though their full looks varied, both stars opted for the same trendy mani-pedi: eye-catching chrome shimmers.
Of course, we might not be able to afford a Raisa & Vanessa dress or a single long-strand Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace (like, ever), but the metallic mani-pedi is one Billboard trend takeaway those who frequent the local Target can get behind. From Deborah Lippmann's shiny rose quartz to Essie's gunmetal gray, here are the best shimmer polishes to top your spring outfits with that tiny touch of Hollywood sparkle.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.