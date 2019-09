Priyanka Chopra's Shimmery Mani-Pedi Is A Spring Nail Trend In The Making

Every awards show comes with razzle-dazzle and spectacle. Even though the screen, the red carpet seemingly drips with sparkle, from the gowns with thigh-high slits to the priceless diamond chokers. At this year's Billboard Music Awards , even the toenails were sprinkled with diamond dust. Newlywed Priyanka Chopra and chart-topping Taylor Swift stepped out in silver sequins and ruffled pastels , respectively, but even though their full looks varied, both stars opted for the same trendy mani-pedi : eye-catching chrome shimmers.