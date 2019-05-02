Priyanka Chopra Just Debuted A New Haircut — But Is It Legit?

Unlike the rest of Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra isn't one to suffer from hair fatigue. For as long as we can remember, the actress has stuck to her signature look: chocolate brown hair chopped into a mid-length lob. Now, it looks like that's changed at the Billboard Music Awards because Chopra just debuted belly-grazing hair that has fans doing a double take.
Sure, husband Nick Jonas — and the recently reunited Jonas Brothers — are the ones with the major performance tonight, but she clearly stole the spotlight on the red carpet with her extra-long hair transformation. But is this new 'do real? Let's investigate.
Chopra was still sporting her usual lob and sun-kissed highlights just last month, so the real question isn't if this look is real, it's how long she'll keep these extensions installed. She's experimented with extensions before — because what Hollywood star hasn't? — so it's not exactly shocking, but this might be the longest she's gone using added hair.
Turns out, the BBMAs is prime time for hair changes. Kiernan Shipka traded her signature blonde hair in for a copper brunette tonight and last year Mila Kunis faked out fans with clip-in bangs. We're suckers for Chopra's new look, so we hope it sticks around longer than Kunis' fringe.
