Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Shares Her Bridal Beauty Tips

Before Pati Dubroff was painting the faces of Priyanka Chopra, Amanda Seyfried, Eva Mendes, and Margot Robbie, she was just a girl growing up in New Jersey who was infatuated with makeup. Like many pros in the field today, her love for color cosmetics started while sitting at her mother's vanity. "I remember being 10 years old and completely obsessed," Dubroff tells Refinery29. "I remember thinking, 'I want to do this when I grow up' — I just didn't know what this was yet."
"This" eventually became a career as a professional makeup artist, but fast forward to today and she's part of an elite list of in-demand pros who work on the most famous faces in Hollywood. Of course, her journey was a long one. In fact, ahead of becoming a celebrity go-to, Dubroff's work was deeply embedded in the fashion world. She assisted makeup bigwigs like François Nars (yes, that Nars), worked for MTV, and did makeup on sets of major music videos, like Björk's iconic "Big Time Sensuality."
Between all that, Dubroff noticed a shift in the industry that led her work away from the supermodels and musicians and to up-and-coming actresses in L.A. "The fashion world was always about trying to make a statement, but I'm really about making a real woman look like the most incredible version of herself," Dubroff explains. "I realized I could really do that with actresses." After years of living in Paris and New York, Dubroff packed up her kits and moved to the West Coast with her husband. The rest, as they say, is history.
Needless to say, after nearly three decades in the business, Dubroff has a wealth of beauty knowledge to share, from the skin-care products she doesn't travel without to the kind of glitter she always uses on the lids of her A-list clients. Lucky for us, she shared it all with us, ahead.