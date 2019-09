Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Shares Her Bridal Beauty Tips

Between all that, Dubroff noticed a shift in the industry that led her work away from the supermodels and musicians and to up-and-coming actresses in L.A. "The fashion world was always about trying to make a statement, but I'm really about making a real woman look like the most incredible version of herself," Dubroff explains. "I realized I could really do that with actresses." After years of living in Paris and New York, Dubroff packed up her kits and moved to the West Coast with her husband. The rest, as they say, is history.