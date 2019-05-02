These Are The Best Dressed Stars At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are going down tonight, and while we’re sure the evening will be full of memorable performances and meme-able moments, we’re here to discuss all the looks that slayed the red carpet.
In years past, the BBMAs have brought out some of the more, shall we say, interesting ensembles from our favorite artists and musicians. Unlike other awards shows, the BBMAs are a little more laid-back, so we tend to see outfits that are experimental and playful.
This year is proving to be no different, with stars like Taylor Swift and Cardi B stepping onto the red carpet in creations that are maybe slightly out-there, but statement-making nonetheless. Ahead, we’re recapping the looks of the night that totally stole the show.