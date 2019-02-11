Cardi B Was The Second Celeb Mugler Exclusively Dressed In 25 Years

As Cardi B, nee Belcalis Almanzar, 26, rapped on "Money," — one of the songs on her Grammy Award-winning album — "I was born to flex." And that she did. We knew we were in for something special when the Invasion of Privacy artist walked the red carpet in a Mugler work-of-art resembling a pearl in an oyster. The piece belongs to Mugler's iconic archive and not just anyone has access to the couture collection.
In what we will now consider visual proof of the lyrics 'Cardi at the tip-top, bitch,' Mugler's designer Manfred Thierry Mugler worked with the Bronx native's stylist, Kollin Carter, to pull four iconic looks. "The house of Mugler exclusively opened its iconic archives to dress Cardi B for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019," a release stated. "Cardi B wore four different looks from the Mugler archives; on the red carpet, on stage and while she accepted her Grammy Award for best rap album of the year." The press release also confirmed it was the second time in 25 years that the house presented several looks from the archives to dress a celebrity.
What was that Cardi rapped in "Money?" Kiss the ring and kick rocks, sis? Honestly, what other choice to we have? Especially when she came through dripping at the Grammys like that. Though, it's worth noting Cardi B and Carter don't usually miss when it comes to her style. She said it best: "Ten different looks and my looks all kill."
Click ahead to see Cardi's three Mugler looks she wore on Grammy night.