Cardi B Wore Craft-Store Pearls & $3 Hairspray To The Grammys

Cardi B is having one hell of a night. After being nominated in five categories, performing her hit song "Money," and taking the win for Best Rap Album, Cardi B also finished the evening at the top of every best-dressed list with her fashion-forward, vintage ensemble.
While her Birth of Venus-inspired Thierry Mugler gown made a statement in and of itself, the magic was in the details — especially when it came to her sky-high pearl headpiece, which exactly matched the one worn in the 1995 fall couture show. Celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, who partnered with Suave to create the look, reveals that they didn't actually use the original piece, so they had to improvise. "I saw the old photos and brought that vision to life," Stylez exclusively tells Refinery29 of the look that took three hours to complete. "It was actually very inexpensive. I got the pearls at a local crafts store and the hair from the brand Lustful Hair. All of it was very affordable, so it didn’t cost much."
Along with the craft-store pearls, Tokyo also reveals that there were three other products that went into making her red-carpet updo — and you can find them all at the drugstore: Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Serum Gel, Firm Control Finishing Hairspray, and Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream.
In the same way that her 2018 VMA's hairstyle represented her transition into motherhood, this hairstyle also holds special meaning as she becomes a Grammy-winning artist. "I personally think it represents her freedom as she has grown as an artist," the hairstylist tells us. "I think she is taking more and more risks, and tonight that shows as she trusted her team to bring a lot of new looks to life that normally the powers that be would say no to." We're so happy she took the risk.
