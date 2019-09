Cardi B Just Debuted Her Shortest Haircut Yet At The VMAs

Cardi B gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus , just one month ago, but she's already back on the red carpet — and the beauty look she chose for her return does not disappoint. But before you assume the rapper showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards tonight in a long weave or colorful wig, know that it couldn't be farther from the unicorn-inspired strands or Lamborghini blue hair she's worn in the past. Nope, the star has shocked us yet again by arriving in a chic, short, brown pixie cut.