Cardi B Just Debuted Her Shortest Haircut Yet At The VMAs

Cardi B gave birth to her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, just one month ago, but she's already back on the red carpet — and the beauty look she chose for her return does not disappoint. But before you assume the rapper showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards tonight in a long weave or colourful wig, know that it couldn't be farther from the unicorn-inspired strands or Lamborghini blue hair she's worn in the past. Nope, the star has shocked us yet again by arriving in a chic, short, brown pixie cut.
The look is a collaboration between hairstylists Tokyo Stylez and Sean Christopher Fears, and is perfect for the new mom, who paired it with a velvet plum dress from designer Nicolas Jebran and a colourful smoky eye done by longtime makeup artist Erika La Pearl.
The cut reminds us of Kris Jenner, who Cardi recently posted photos of when she met her and daughter Kim Kardashian. "I'm officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!" she captioned the photo. Maybe there was some inspiration there from mama Kris?
Whether or not there was influence from the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, we can definitely see her shifting towards a new look now that she's a mum. Cardi even made sure you knew her new title by captioning the photo for her first red carpet look as a mother, "K MOM." And all we can say is, you slayed, Mum.
