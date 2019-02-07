Cardi B Just Scored Another High-Fashion Cover

When Cardi B threw that shoe at Nicki Minaj last September during Harper's Bazaar's Icons party, people were quick to say she would be shunned from the fashion industry. On Thursday, Harper's Bazaar unveiled its latest digital cover starring the former Love and Hip Hop star, making the exact opposite statement.
Cardi chats with the magazine about getting back together with her ex-husband Offset (“Who knows? You never know, you can never tell,” she says), postpartum depression, and her decision to finally post a picture of her daughter on social media. “On one hand, she says, “I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess—rags to riches, people trying to sabotage.” But she also just wants a little peace and quiet. “Before, I cared about everything—relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people,” she explains. “I don’t care about anything anymore—just my career and my kid.”
A fairytale indeed ✨ ?? @iamcardib | Growing up @harpersbazaarus was one of my favorite magazines. Anyone who knows me knows that! It was always just a dream to style a cover and spread! GOD! Wow! My first cover of Harper’s Bazaar styled by ME! Thank you Glenda editor&chief for allowing me to do so! Thank @ashelina44 for putting this together! Another ✅ off the bucket list! (And to think, they said we’d never get invited to another Harper’s event, here we are on the cover ?) Photographer @marianovivanco Fashion editor @kollincarter Hair @tokyostylez Makeup @erika_lapearl_mua
She sure is living a fairy tale life. And she's got Harper's Bazaar's spring digital cover to prove it. We've known for some time that Cardi had an aesthetic all her own but this is her first high-fashion moment for a legacy magazine. She's covering the spring digital edition wearing Chloe, reimagining Rapunzel with mile-long hair. Vera Wang in a kimono á la Mulan. Balenciaga as flames shoot out of her mouth. She's her own knight in shining armor wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress atop a white horse. She's running away from a castle in a Vera Wang gown when she lost her Jimmy Choo pump — Cardi is living the dream.
Honestly, she deserves it. To once again quote a line from the rapper's chart-topping breakout hit last summer, "Bodak Yellow:" “What bitch working as hard as [her]?”
