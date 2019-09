Cardi B's Stylist Confirms 'Sis Has An Aesthetic'

As an official spokeswoman, Cardi has lent her aesthetic to Steve Madden Reebok and Fashion Nova (but not Diesel ). "And you're out here saying I'm trying to stop your bag," Cardi said in response to allegations made by rival Nicki Minaj. "That Diesel deal that you got? Yeah that came to me first. And I had to decline it because I'm already working with fashion brands, which, y'all are going to see because it's more than Fashion Nova." Cardi's Fashion Nova collection sold out in record time, helping the fast-fashion brand to become one of the top trending fashion searches in 2018 . The selling power of Cardi B's look is how relatable it continues to be.