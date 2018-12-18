Cardi B's Stylist Confirms 'Sis Has An Aesthetic'

Cardi B isn't just making headlines and history; she's pulling her own looks, too. Fresh off of her historic Rolling Loud performance (which Offset rudely interrupted to apologize for cheating with a succinct 'I'm sorry, bruh'), the Grammy-nominated rapper posted a photo of her latest 'fit to Instagram.
On Monday, Belcalis Almanzar, 26, shared a photo of herself wearing a pale pink cardigan, pink knit stripped skirt, pale pink heels, and a hot pink jumbo Chanel classic flap. She captioned the look "I’m Dasani with the drip, baby mommy with the clip," lyrics from her latest single "Money." But her stylist, Kollin Carter, told his 106K followers on Instagram he wasn't responsible for putting together the outfit. "I appreciate the love and tags but I can’t take the credit for this full Chanel look," he wrote on Monday evening. "Sis has an aesthetic, she dressed herself. My baby growing up."
As an official spokeswoman, Cardi has lent her aesthetic to Steve Madden, Reebok and Fashion Nova (but not Diesel). "And you're out here saying I'm trying to stop your bag," Cardi said in response to allegations made by rival Nicki Minaj. "That Diesel deal that you got? Yeah that came to me first. And I had to decline it because I'm already working with fashion brands, which, y'all are going to see because it's more than Fashion Nova." Cardi's Fashion Nova collection sold out in record time, helping the fast-fashion brand to become one of the top trending fashion searches in 2018. The selling power of Cardi B's look is how relatable it continues to be.
In fact, as Carter told WWD last year, it's really important for Cardi to be an example to young girls that you don't have to be dripping in designer to be considered well-dressed. "We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive," he explained. "We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, 'OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.'"
Cardi, sis, that aesthetic is working.
