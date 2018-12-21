The Story Behind Cardi B's Watch Outfit In 'Money' Is Cooler Than It Looks

Please read the following sentence to answer the question: "I was born to flex (Yes) / Diamonds on my neck / I like boardin' jets, I like mornin' sex (Woo!) / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks." Is there anything more aspirational in the English language than these four lines by Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar? The correct answer is no and you can call her Cardi B.