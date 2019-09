The Story Behind Cardi B's Watch Outfit In 'Money' Is Cooler Than It Looks

But it was British designer Christian Cowan 's creation that stole the show: an outfit made entirely of gold watches. The designer, who has dressed B a dozen times throughout her career and designed the look she wore on the single's artwork gave us the rundown on the accessory that the singer presented in the video as a museum piece. Fun fact: Rihanna once passed on it for a shoot for British Vogue and called it " the most ghetto shit " that she's "ever seen in her life" (which sounds like a compliment to us).