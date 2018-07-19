And The 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists Are…

Of this year's list, Wintour said, "This year’s ten finalists will more than ably follow in the footsteps of those who have gone before them. They’re not only talented, they’re engaged with a rapidly changing world, reflecting a whole new set of values and beliefs about what fashion can and should be." CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb echoed her statement, underscoring how big of an opportunity the Fund is for young designers: "For the past 15 years, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has transformed American fashion by creating a path for emerging designers to find success in the business of fashion. The program has had global impact and inspired other fashion capitals to put a focus on emerging talent."