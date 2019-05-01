The Jonas Brothers Are Bringing All Their S.O.'s To The BBMAs — But Is Taylor Swift?

This year's Billboard Music Awards are slated to be an exciting event for a myriad reasons. The charming and talented Kelly Clarkson will be the host and fans can look forward to a slate of exciting performances, including Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and BTS with Halsey. But on top of that, we get to watch the star-studded celebrity attendees interact with one another.
Pictures of the seating arrangements are out, and it looks like the recently reunited Jonas Brothers will be bringing their current and future wives, the J-sisters. There are cards for Joe Jonas' fiancée Sophie Turner, Kevin's wife Danielle, and Nick's wife Priyanka. Everyone seems to have a plus one on their arm: so does this mean that Taylor Swift will finally be bringing her boyfriend Joe Alwyn on a red carpet?
During her nearly two-year relationship with the The Favorite actor, Swift has rarely been seen or talked about Alwyn — a feat considering that the singer is constantly in the public eye. But she had brought former flames to awards shows — most notably DJ Calvin Harris to the BBMAs in 2015. But since her Kardashian-West feud and her reputation Tour in recent years, the pop singer has kept her private life mostly under wraps. Now that she's back in the spotlight with her new single "ME!" and announced a new, happier era of TSwift, it might be the right time to come out of hiding — and even bond with her ex Joe and the rest of the Jonas clan.
We will certainly be keeping our eye out for some great hangout opportunities this evening — Cardi B, Offset and Khalid will be sitting close to each other, as well as actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, so that's likely to be a dynamite combination. Add the cast of Booksmart, the Olivia Wilde-directed new film starring Beanie Feldstein, and the interactions are likely to be adorable and hilarious. South Korean superstars BTS also get a front row seat near Brendon Urie, so the fandoms better brace themselves.
Oh right, and there's an award ceremony going on, too.
