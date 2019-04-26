Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour is underway. Here, her ponytail (just go with it) diaries about the experience.
If you thought Ariana Grande was going to take a break from singing after two back-to-back weekend Coachella performances, then you obviously don't know her. She keeps me high and tight for a reason — because she's always ready for the next performance.
Ariana's Edmonton show in Canada was also the first regularly-scheduled tour stop to come after she confessed on Twitter that touring has been "hell." Luckily, the Alberta crowd did their best to change that, bringing so many positive vibes that she said it was her favorite performance of the tour so far.
"Edmonton...that was my favorite show so far," she told the camera as her dogs scuffled in the background. "Thank you so much for everything. The energy was amazing and it felt so nice to be back and that was my favorite so far."
This is quite a contrast to her previous tweets, in which she confessed that touring has "been v hard. i have sm on my mind and it's so heavy and no energy to process or work thu any of it but i'm trying hard. i wish it were a year ago. i'd give anything."
She wasn't the only one at the venue feeling the positive energy. According to Twitter, a proposal went down in the crowd.
This happened at @ArianaGrande's sweetener tour in Edmonton 😭 pic.twitter.com/gb3d9Cfn8T— Rene (Fan Account) (@_sexualgrande) April 26, 2019
So you can make that eight rings at the show that night.
And, of course, there was the music. While Grande previously hinted in a tweet that she might have to change her setlist for emotional reasons, Edmonton still got to hear hits like "NASA" and "God Is A Woman." She also still performed "Goodnight N Go," despite it being the song that most often brought her to tears on previous tour stops. According to one tweet, the only song that didn't make an appearance this time around was "One Last Time," which has become an anthem of sorts in memory of the Manchester bombing.
NASA tonight in Edmonton Canada @ArianaGrande #arianagrande #SWTEdmonton pic.twitter.com/teLfguB7Ir— #1 breathin&fake smile stan (@lowkeyariana93) April 26, 2019
Ariana whistles in #GodIsAWoman gave me life! 😭😭😍😍 @ArianaGrande #SweetenerTour #Edmonton #RogersPlace #YEG #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/WkH9akkSlL— Dennis (@DPower16) April 26, 2019
After revealing last week the tour setlist might be changing a bit, ‘One Last Time’ was not performed at last nights show in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/IunF4pnTmX— Grande Tour News (@GrandeTourNews) April 26, 2019
Ariana may continue to switch things up in subsequent tour stops, but it's probably no coincidence that she removed this song and had one of her favorite concerts — it was never one of my favorites, anyway.
As she learns what works best for her in real time, her fans will be supporting her along the way. And I will also be around to support her emotionally as only one's high pony can.
