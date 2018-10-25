Ariana Grande is ready to get back in the spotlight. After taking some time off from social media and public appearances in the wake the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her breakup with fiancé Pete Davidson, Grande began hinting to fans on Twitter that she would be ready to being touring for her new album Sweetener...soon. Turns out, "soon" means March 2019. On Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, Grande posted the list of dates for her U.S. tour, and announced that pre-sale would begin on November 1.
In addition to Sweetener, Grande has been sharing new music that she's been working on during her time away. Earlier this month, she tweeted a video snippet of a new song seemingly called "Needy" with the lyrics “I admit that I’m a little messed up/I can hide it when I’m all dressed up...I’m obsessive and I love too hard.”
tell me how good it feels to be needed pic.twitter.com/myoGc788uV— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 5, 2018
Grande didn't share if this tour would include any of her newer songs, even though there have been whispers that we could be getting this new album very soon. For now, you have about a week to save money for the pop star's IRL grand return.
See the dates below (you'll have to zoom in):
ɹnoʇ plɹoʍ ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍS @americanexpress presale 11/1-11/3 pic.twitter.com/EGOmoWbCFq— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2018
