Will Joe Alwyn & Taylor Swift Ever Talk About Each Other?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for nearly two years, but they still seem like a new couple — mainly because we've yet to see much evidence that they're even dating.
The couple has successfully managed to keep their relationship under wraps, a very large feat considering that Alwyn has roles in three movies on the Oscar shortlist and Taylor Swift is, well, Taylor Swift.
Nonetheless, they've decided to keep things overly private, which Alwyn believes shouldn't come as a surprise. In a recent interview with The Look magazine, the Boy Erased star said that he doesn't feel he's had to fight aggressively hard for his privacy. “I don’t think [I'm more private] than anyone else," said Alwyn. "I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal."
He did concede, however, that his newfound attention has impacted him “maybe bits and pieces at a time." Said Alwyn, "It’s been a readjustment.”
The two have talked about each other here and there in interviews and on social media, but mostly, they've focused on their work. Public appearances for the couple have been rare. In fact, both stars showed up to the Golden Globes (Alwyn was there for his roles in in The Favorite, Mary Queen of Scots, and Boy Erased while Swift presented an award with Cats co-star Idris Elba) separately.
Oh, celebrity! In the words of Swift, it's just all very delicate.
