Taylor Swift Dazzles In Versace At The Golden Globes

Where did she come from? Where is she going? Those were just some of the thoughts that ran through fans' heads as the singer made a swift entrance and exit at the ceremony. After all, she's a very, very rare awards show and red carpet fixture for the past two-plus years. But, for some of us, we were also wondering: Who is she wearing? The black corseted number was subtle in its sparkle, bodycon in all of its glory, and what you'd imagine someone who wanted to blend in would wear.