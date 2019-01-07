Taylor Swift Dazzles In Versace At The Golden Globes

It was the tweet that (nearly) broke the internet: "SPOTTED AT
#GOLDENGLOBES @taylorswift13 being ushered in by security during last commercial break! Security almost plowed over Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys to get her backstage!" You read that right. Taylor Swift, current ladyfriend of The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn and boss lady of the highest grossing tour in U.S. history, snuck in to grapple the arm of Idris Elba to present fellow megastar Lady Gaga with a Golden Globe for Best Song in a Motion Picture, 'Shallow'.
Where did she come from? Where is she going? Those were just some of the thoughts that ran through fans' heads as the singer made a swift entrance and exit at the ceremony. After all, she's a very, very rare awards show and red carpet fixture for the past two-plus years. But, for some of us, we were also wondering: Who is she wearing? The black corseted number was subtle in its sparkle, bodycon in all of its glory, and what you'd imagine someone who wanted to blend in would wear.
Per her reps, Swift chose a high-slit Atelier Versace number with matching shoes, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and an Ofira ring. It's a shame Swift didn't take to the red carpet, however, because those are some labels we indulge in seeing throughout awards season. But hey, we get it. The look was dark, a bit gothic — a departure from pre-Reputation days when Swift often opted for white (or short and tight). We ain't mad at it, but here's hoping that Swift makes more red carpet appearances in 2019. We're ready for it.
