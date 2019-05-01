Taylor Swift just released new music, Lil Nas X bent all the genre rules, and now it’s time to celebrate the best in the music business with the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! These awards, which are determined by digital sales, streaming popularity, radio play, social engagement, and other unique factors, will be happening live tonight, May 1, 2019, at 8 p.m. EST. Last year, this music awards show saw winners like Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar. This year, Cardi B leads with 21 nominations, followed by other chart-toppers including Drake, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Lucky for us, Kelly Clarkson is returning as this year’s host.
The night will kick off with a performance from Taylor Swift and Brandon Urie (they’ll be showing off their new collab, “ME!”) and will be followed by performances from megastars like the Jonas Brothers (THEY'RE BACK!), Khalid, Halsey, BTS, Mariah Carey, and soooo many more. Plus the presenters include Sophie Turner (also there supporting her boo, Joe Jonas), Beanie Feldstein (whose new movie, Booksmart, comes out this month and is incredible), and Eva Longoria — to name a few. Basically, it's going to be an EXCELLENT night and you don't want to miss it.
What Time Do The Billboard Music Awards Start?
This star-studded event takes place tonight live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. EST. If you're as fashion-obsessed as we are, you'll want to tune in at 6 p.m. to catch the red carpet. The red carpet will run for two hours, and the show itself should run about three hours, so you'll def want to bring a snack or two to your viewing party.
What Channel Are The BBMAS on?
The show itself will be live on NBC (both on cable and online), as it has been for the last two years. You'll definitely want to tune in right on time, so you don't miss TSwift's worldwide live debut of "ME!"
Can I Stream The Billboard Music Awards Online?
When & Where Can I Watch The BBMAs Red Carpet?
If you're like us, you're especially excited to see all excellent looks award season brings. We're stoked to see the Jonas Brother's S.O.s flaunt their stuff on the red carpet, we're hoping to see Taylor in a pastel suit, and we're dying to know what host, Kelly Clarkson will be wearing. Plus, Cardi B is always tons of fun, and we can't WAIT to see her nails. Basically, you've GOT to watch to keep up with who's best dressed in this year's music awards scene. The red carpet will be streaming on E! at 6 p.m. EST, but if you're cable-less, you can stream the fashion-filled carpet on the Official BBMA Twitter.
Still not convinced you need to tune in? Check out the full line up — this is not a show to be missed:
