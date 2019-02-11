Cardi B & Offset Licked Each Other On The Grammys

No need to wonder what their relationship status is anymore, because Cardi B and Offset sealed it with a kiss on the Grammys red carpet. And it's a kiss you can't unsee.
The duo have been working on their relationship since Cardi announced on Instagram that they were splitting back in December. She hinted that they were trying to work it out around the Super Bowl, where she said it was a "personal thing." It looks like they're fully back on and ready to be public about it as of the Grammys.
We said back in January that this red carpet would be the real test of their relationship status and if this picture says anything, it's that they heard us.
Cardi B is nominated for five Grammys in tonight's show, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Rap Album. If she wins, it will be her first Grammy. Offset accompanies her as her plus one, with zero nominations this year.
