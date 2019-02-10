Real Talk: What's Going On With Cardi B & Offset?

Cardi B is walking into this year’s Grammys with a whopping five nominations after one helluva year following her April 2018 release of her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. But no doubt about it, her talent and her accomplishments will likely be only half of the conversation as red carpet reporters try to sniff out the latest about Cardi B's on-again, off-again relationship with Offset. Given the couple’s tumultuous past (and present), anything is possible.
The pair officially split in early December after rumors of infidelity swirled around Offset, with his alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, outed after someone leaked screenshots of Offset supposedly trying to arrange for a threesome with her and rapper Cuban Doll. Cardi announced their separation via a video post to Instagram on Dec. 5, though she diplomatically said that the pair had simply grown apart.
Then came Offset’s very public appeal to win Cardi back, including that infamous tweet four days after Cardi’s announcement, which simply read: “FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI.” Less than a week later, he posted again to social media, this time with a video one day after his 27th birthday, in which he tried to apologize to his ex. “I only have one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back,” he said in part, apologizing for “breaking [her] heart, breaking [their] promise, breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband.”
Cardi didn’t publicly respond to Offset’s pleas, and she didn’t seem too amused when he then showed up at her Rolling Loud set in Los Angeles that night, Lloyd Dobler style, with a giant bouquet and a floral arrangement that read “Take Me Back Cardi.”
But despite Cardi’s relative silence on the subject (aside from asking fans to please refrain from bashing Offset for his stunt), she’s clearly a woman who’s working things out for herself, and earlier this month, she told People magazine that she’s going to try to make the Offset relationship work.
“It’s a personal thing,” she said in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl. “I feel like we just really are a very regular couple.” For right now, she said, they’re just “taking things slow” and putting their 6-month-old daughter, Kulture, first.
“I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing,” she said. “It’s just like — to make things perfect … it takes time. You know, fucking and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note. It takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage and there’s a child involved and family involved.”
“My relationship — my marriage — is not for them,” she said of their fans and the media. “It’s not for them.”
The pair hung out in Puerto Rico over the holidays, and Cardi apparently called off their divorce last month, according to TMZ, so time will tell whether the pair’s off-and-on relationship will stay on for good — through the Grammys, at very least.
