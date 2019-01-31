Cardi B & Offset Are Reportedly Nixing Their Divorce, But There's Only One Way To Know For Sure

Rapper power couple Cardi B and Migos' Offset are reportedly back together again and the divorce has been called off, according to TMZ.
Last month, Cardi B announced in an Instagram video that she and her husband of one year were separating. Though she said that it was "nobody's fault" and the two simply "grew out of love," rumors that Offset was cheating had been weighing on their relationship — so much so that Cardi B addressed it in an interview with W last year. "Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude," she said. "And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts."
But while TMZ reports that Cardi is moving back to her former Atlanta home with Offset and their daughter Kulture, the "Bodak Yellow" singer has a few conditions to their reunification. Offset is apparently abiding to a "no groupies" policy and he has changed his number to show his faithfulness to his wife. "He's serious about being honest and faithful," reported TMZ. "Our sources say the new digits are strictly for Cardi and business calls."
The real sign that the two have officially put their past behind them will likely be at this year's Grammy Awards, however. If they walk the red carpet together, or even perform together at this year's ceremony, it will be the most serious confirmation yet.
