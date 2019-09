Cardi B & Offset Are Reportedly Nixing Their Divorce, But There's Only One Way To Know For Sure

Last month, Cardi B announced in an Instagram video that she and her husband of one year were separating . Though she said that it was "nobody's fault" and the two simply "grew out of love," rumors that Offset was cheating had been weighing on their relationship — so much so that Cardi B addressed it in an interview with W last year. "Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude," she said. "And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts."