The Rumor Mill Says Cardi B & Offset Will Be Back On In 2019

Offset’s apology tour may have landed him back in Cardi B’s good graces after all. Sources have told TMZ that the couple has been communicating regularly and are inching closer to reconciliation.
According to Bossip, Cardi B recently hopped on Instagram Live to seemingly confirm these rumors. “I’m excited to see about how my love life is,” the rapper said. “I’m still not wearing a [wedding ring on my] finger, but I would love to work things out and everything.” She went on to gush about how supportive Offset has been about her career and how he has made her “a wiser person.”
Advertisement
Rumors of Offset’s alleged infidelity have plagued their relationship since their very public proposal back in 2017. Still, the pair tied the knot and welcomed a daughter, Kulture, in July 2018.
Cardi B announced their split in early December, explaining that it was “nobody’s fault” and the couple had just simply “grew out of love.” Offset disagreed with that last bit and responded by proclaiming his love for his estranged wife via tweets, videos, and by crashing her Rolling Loud Festival performance in the days that followed.
“I just want to tell you I’m sorry bruh in front of the world,” Offset declared onstage to mixed reactions. “I love you.” Weeks later the pair quietly reunited in Puerto Rico and was spotted canoodling on jet skis. The Migos rapper later reportedly gifted Cardi B with some seriously fancy items for Christmas including two Chanel bags, two Cartier bracelets, and more than nine pairs of Christian Louboutins.
Only time will tell if Cardi B takes Offset back, but all signs are starting to point towards yes.
Advertisement