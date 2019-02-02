Hot on the heels of calling off her divorce from Offset, rap queen Cardi B addressed critics’ backlash for taking the father of her child back. “It’s a marriage and there’s a child involved and family involved,” Cardi told People in an Atlanta-based interview just before the Super Bowl.
The two secretly wed in September 2017, the same year they started dating. Cardi took to Instagram to announce their split in a video back in December. Chatter about Offset being unfaithful had been swirling and kicked up a notch after her statement; it seemed Cardi could not do right in the opinion of many fans. She faced backlash from some after dismissing Offset’s lavish stunt during her headlining set at hip-hop festival Rolling Loud’s Los Angeles show; the Migos rapper walked out with a huge rose display reading “TAKE ME BACK CARDI” before she presumably banished him from the stage. Other fans questioned Cardi’s strength and independence, should she ever reunite with a cheater. (Spoiler: they did reunite.)
However, recently emerging as more empowered to speak up politically and in general, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained to People that a shared understanding of fame is a large part of why she and Offset work. “I’m famous,” she says. “I gotta consider who I’m dating, I gotta make sure people will have me for me.” Offset gets the pressures of celebrity.
In fact, part of the alleged agreement to work through the marriage includes a “no groupies” rule for Offset. In an effort to show just how seriously Offset takes his role as Cardi’s husband and six-month-old Kulture’s dad, Offset also changed his digits, TMZ reports. Reportedly only business connections and Cardi know his new phone number.
Cardi has to work hard to keep noses out of her family business — which is a shame. People should always feel empowered to make their own personal decisions based on whatever terms they deem appropriate, not what groups of strangers deem “right.” Maybe he cheated, maybe he will again — maybe he never cheated and never will. Cardi and Offset are back together because it’s what Cardi thinks is best. No one knows your relationship like you do, after all.
