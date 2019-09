The two secretly wed in September 2017, the same year they started dating. Cardi took to Instagram to announce their split in a video back in December. Chatter about Offset being unfaithful had been swirling and kicked up a notch after her statement; it seemed Cardi could not do right in the opinion of many fans. She faced backlash from some after dismissing Offset’s lavish stunt during her headlining set at hip-hop festival Rolling Loud’s Los Angeles show; the Migos rapper walked out with a huge rose display reading “TAKE ME BACK CARDI” before she presumably banished him from the stage. Other fans questioned Cardi’s strength and independence, should she ever reunite with a cheater. (Spoiler: they did reunite.)