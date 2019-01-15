Cardi B Is Already Teasing Her Next Fashion Nova Collection

Cardi B let us know with her first Billboard number one hit "Bodak Yellow" that no one would ever out work her. And here we are, just barely a month into the year, and Belcalis Almanzar is refusing to take her foot off the gas. To recap, she ended 2018 on a high note after lending her aesthetic to Steve Madden, Reebok and Fashion Nova (but not Diesel). Her Fashion Nova drop in November sold out within hours and its restock did, too. Well,
gird your loins gather your credit cards, because Kulture's mother is readying to drop another collection with the fast fashion retailer.
Advertisement
In an Instagram video Cardi uploaded on Monday evening, she spoke to the camera wearing pieces from the collection. "This is a very chic outfit to go to brunch," Cardi teased, wearing an oversized leather jacket, tiny white cropped T-shirt with a black bralette over it (which she unzipped for good measure during the video) and distressed denim jeans. She suggests pairing a Chanel bag with the look or "if that's out of your budget: an Aldo or a Target purse."
And that's the beauty of Cardi B's style.
Like her stylist Kollin Carter told WWD last year, it's really important for Cardi to be an example to young girls that you don't have to be dripping in designer to be considered well-dressed. "We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive," he explained. "We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, 'OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.'"
Advertisement