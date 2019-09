Cardi B Is Already Teasing Her Next Fashion Nova Collection

Like her stylist Kollin Carter told WWD last year , it's really important for Cardi to be an example to young girls that you don't have to be dripping in designer to be considered well-dressed. "We always make it a point to support emerging designers whose lines are just as good but may not be as expensive," he explained. "We like to be relatable in that aspect, like, 'OK, we have this $2,000 shoe, but let’s place it with this top that any girl around the way would be able to afford.'"