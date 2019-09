Offset Is The Most Careful Off-White Model Ever

However, back in the City of Light, Offset, nee Kiari Cephus, is having what appears to be the best time ever. In between Instagramming himself on photoshoots and backstage at Virgil's show (where he got his skin touched up before hitting the runway), the Migos rapper was photographed out and about wearing baggy striped Gunther Paris pants, a rope around his waist and a black Balenciaga turtleneck. But the real star of the show was his white shearling Louis Vuitton coat. Earlier in the week, he wore yellow neon pants and a tie-dye fleece sweatshirt, both Abloh for Louis Vuitton . On Tuesday, he took in the Gunther Paris show in a noticeably more muted, but chic look wearing a kimono-style top, cuffed jeans and sneakers.