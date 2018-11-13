Migos Just Made Carpool Karaoke Cool Again

The hip hop trio takes time to count their money between songs, in what promises to be one of the funniest "Carpool Karaoke" episodes yet. The group, which is made up of rappers Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset, even stops to go shopping with host James Corden.
In the promotional clip, the trio performs some of their own hits, including this year’s “Walk It Talk It.” They also sing (and dab) along to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”
Quavo and Takeoff both released solo albums this fall, but they have hinted that a new group album is on the way. "We’ll be at the top of 2019," Quavo told the Associated Press in October. "We’re going to hit them with Culture III."
Given that their past two albums have dropped in January, Culture III could be just a few months away. In the meantime, we have this hilarious carpool episode, which comes out in full on Tuesday.
Watch the trailer below.
