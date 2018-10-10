Nicki, Who? Cardi B Only Had Eyes For Hubby Offset At The AMAs

When TMZ reported that Nicki Minaj would be attending the American Music Awards on Tuesday night, fans wondered how performer and nominee Cardi B — who had her own showdown with the "Barbie Dreams" rapper at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party back in September — would react. Cardi, it seems, was much too distracted to bother with another celebrity feud: She was way too focused on her hubby Offset, who seemed equally as smitten with her tonight.
Cardi and her Migos-member husband — whom she secretly married in 2017 — both took home AMAs tonight. When Cardi was crowned Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, she made sure to talk about her family, which includes her daughter, Kulture.
"I really want to thank my daughter, and not just because she’s my daughter but because when I was pregnant, I was just so influenced to be like, 'Yo I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong, because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby."
She then added:
"And my husband. Hey, husband!"
Offset also gave a shout-out to Cardi when he accepted the award for Favorite Duo or Group in the Pop/Rock category.
Cardi, meanwhile, was cheering "That's my man!" from the crowd.
"I wanna thank you sexy lady in the front for always supporting me," Offset said to a swooning Cardi.
Fans agreed: They're the cutest.
Cardi & Offset are so cute ? @iamcardib @OffsetYRN #BardiGang #AMAs— Emily Guzman (@EmilyG_1122) October 10, 2018
I love Cardi and offset together they are so in love with eachother! ?— SadieMae (@BredehoeftSadie) October 10, 2018
This isn't the first time Cardi expressed love for her man. Back in June, when her wedding was uncovered, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper wrote via a Note posted to Twitter:
"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married."
Who needs a celebrity feud when you got love like this, right?
