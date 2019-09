Priyanka, Sophie & Danielle Are Pals, But What Is This Quirky Family Nickname?

We did some internet sleuthing and came up with mixed results. Merriam-Webster’s definition of the word says a dilly is an excellent example of something. If that’s what Denise meant, that her daughters-in-law are the best kind of daughters-in-law, that is super sweet. Or could she mean dilly as shorthand for the phrase daughter-in-law ? It is kind of a mouthful in regular conversation, so a cute shorthand could really come in handy. There’s also the phrase “dilly dilly” from a 2017 Bud Light commercial that was inspired by Game of Thrones, Turner’s career-making show, as well as in a 1700s nursery rhyme , but we think we got a bit too deep into the internet at that point. It’s likely to be a loving shorthand for daughter-in-law.