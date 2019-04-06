Priyanka, Sophie & Danielle Are Pals, But What Is This Quirky Family Nickname?

The Jonas Brothers are back in full force, but we can’t forget about the other half – or rather, other halves – of this super group. Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas have become an iconic trio in their own right. And, naturally, every iconic group needs a name.
They have declared themselves the Jonas Sisters, but their mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, has another name for them and we’re intrigued.? In a private jet hang on their way to see the Jonas Brothers give a surprise performance — you know, a totally normal Saturday — Chopra posted a group photo of the three of them. Each striking a pose, the photo was captioned, “The #JSisters are finally together!”
Joe and Kevin Jonas chimed in in the comments with a string of “cool” emojis. Perfect timing, considering they just released the music video for their single “Cool” Friday night. Also making her appearance in the comments was Denise, who wrote, “Love this. Love you Dilly’s!!” After our hearts were warmed by the love Denise has for her sons’ partners, we were left a little confused. What’s a dilly?
We did some internet sleuthing and came up with mixed results. Merriam-Webster’s definition of the word says a dilly is an excellent example of something. If that’s what Denise meant, that her daughters-in-law are the best kind of daughters-in-law, that is super sweet. Or could she mean dilly as shorthand for the phrase daughter-in-law? It is kind of a mouthful in regular conversation, so a cute shorthand could really come in handy. There’s also the phrase “dilly dilly” from a 2017 Bud Light commercial that was inspired by Game of Thrones, Turner’s career-making show, as well as in a 1700s nursery rhyme, but we think we got a bit too deep into the internet at that point. It’s likely to be a loving shorthand for daughter-in-law.
These three clearly have their supergroup dynamic down, even if their group name is still up for debate.
