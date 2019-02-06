Ever since she tied the knot with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has been very clear that she doesn't plan to compromise her independence or sense of self.
First, she revealed that the couple would put off their honeymoon so they could focus on their work for a while — Chopra on acting and her investment in dating app Bumble, and Jonas on acting and music. And now, Chopra is asserting that she added "Jonas" to her name not because she's taking on a new identity, but rather because she's enriching her own.
"I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we're becoming family, and I'm a little traditional and old-school like that," Chopra told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "But I don't take away my identity: he gets added to who I am."
In fact, Chopra is tired of wedding talk and parties all together. In a recent interview on Good Morning America, Chopra said that she's "so wedding-ed out."
