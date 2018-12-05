Why Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Honeymoon Won't Be For A While

It’s barely been a week since actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot. Naturally, one minute after the wedding photos came out, the questions arise: What's next?
According to the Quantico star, the two aren't in a rush to take their well-deserved vacation just yet. In her first video interview since their wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, Chopra said that the two are putting their work commitments first.
“I would just tell brides out there, whatever your priority is, it’s right. If your priority is work, that’s right. If your priority is honeymoon, that’s right,” the actress added. “As newlyweds, it’s really your turn. You get to do whatever you want.”
But newlyweds aren't all work and no play. According to Chopra, the two plan to honeymoon in the near future, but the where and when will be "a surprise." One thing that's certain, though, is their decision to split time living in India and the United States. "Both countries are my priority," said Chopra.
Advertisement