All Of Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Looks In One Place

Since Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas in August, their whirlwind romance hasn't been the only thing taking our breath away. Chopra has served up look after look to compliment her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring. There was the fluffy Marchesa gown she wore to her bridal shower (held at Tiffany's no less), where A-list friends like Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Ripa were among the revellers. Then, in India on Wednesday, she kicked off what looks like her multi-day wedding to the singer wearing a powder blue outfit embellished with pink flowers to their puja ceremony (a Hindu devotion to show reverence through prayers and songs to prepare couples for marriage).
Nick Jonas landed in Delhi to spend the American Thanksgiving holiday with his future in-laws, setting off all sorts of alarms (and push notifications) that the couple would combine the international trip with their nuptials. "The couple got engaged two months after dating. They've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."
The Hindustan Times reports that that the wedding will take place this Saturday, and that the event will be an "intimate affair" with 200 guests in attendance (sadly, not including Chopra's friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry), followed by a Mumbai reception on Tuesday. The pre-marriage rituals are already underway. The pair will celebrate their families coming together with another ceremony called sangeet, which will take place on Friday; the haldi ceremony, a ritual where turmeric is applied to the bride to ward off evil and welcome prosperity, is the following day.
As we count down to their wedding day, we'll be sure to update this post with the looks we've loved.