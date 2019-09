All Of Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Looks In One Place

Since Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas in August, their whirlwind romance hasn't been the only thing taking our breath away. Chopra has served up look after look to compliment her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring. There was the fluffy Marchesa gown she wore to her bridal shower (held at Tiffany's no less), where A-list friends like Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Ripa were among the revellers. Then, in India on Wednesday, she kicked off what looks like her multi-day wedding to the singer wearing a powder blue outfit embellished with pink flowers to their puja ceremony (a Hindu devotion to show reverence through prayers and songs to prepare couples for marriage).