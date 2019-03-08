Sophie Turner Opens Up About Private Relationship With Joe Jonas

While Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been getting the most attention (their nearly royal wedding certainly helped), Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner have kept pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, until recently.
Turner, who rose to fame for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, was interviewed with her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams in Glamour. While they mostly spent time gushing about each other, in a few instances, she opened up about her private relationship with the Jonas brother and DNCE frontman.
Turner admitted that playing a character for so long (a decade this year) had made her lose her sense of self, and being with Jonas (who she had been dating for 11 months before he proposed in October 2017) in many ways helped her shape her own identity again.
“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," said Turner. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.”
While the two seem to be going strong, she did admit that being with another high-profile celebrity has been difficult, as it has impacted her already meager amount of privacy. In fact, the two only had their red carpet debut in October 2018.
“I appreciate the private moments more than the public ones; I don’t go out as much as I used to," said Turner. I’m a hermit. As an actor, it’s important to be able to dissolve into a character, to maintain some sort of anonymity and it’s hard if you’re dating a Jonas brother. Well, I think they [the paparazzi] follow Joe – I’m just the tag-along!”
Now, it seems that the two are more comfortable being open about their relationship, with Jonas candidly answering some questions about it on The Late Late Show With James Corden and Turner appearing in the video for the Jonas Brothers' newest single, "Sucker." And we're loving it.
