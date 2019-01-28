The Significance Of Maisie Williams' New Ribcage Tattoo

When you think of celebrities who have lots of tattoos, Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, and Miley Cyrus might come to mind. But would you have ever guessed Maisie Williams is getting closer and closer to falling into that same camp? Probably not, but it's true.
Just this past weekend, Williams revealed a new tattoo consisting of four Japanese characters on her ribcage. Although this is her first tattoo from L.A.-based artist Dr. Woo — who is famous for inking celebrities like Cyrus, Kravitz, and Drake — it is her sixth since 2016, and her second tattoo written in Japanese (the other is hidden on her ankle).
Just in case you're wondering what the new ink means, Williams left a clue in her post's hashtag: #ikigai. Roughly translating to "reason for being," ikigai is a word that originates from the Japanese island of Okinawa, but people all over the world now consider it to be the answer to living a longer, happier life. The intersection of passion profession, mission, and vocation, ikigai is that one thing that gets you out of bed every morning.
For Williams, it appears this tattoo is deeply personal — as opposed to a reference for Game of Thrones (of which she has two). In honor of the show's final season airing this April, several actors in the ensemble cast, including Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, have commemorated their time together with Westeros-inspired ink. This tattoo likely tells us more about Williams than Arya Stark — as much as we'd love any and all finale teasers. We'll just have to wait 'til April 14 for that. We reached out to Dr. Woo for more info and will update this post when we know more.
