Miley Cyrus' New Tattoo Will Make Your Grandmother Blush

If tiny tattoos could be considered some sort of new-age currency, Miley Cyrus would definitely be a billionaire (mind you, she's worth millions as it is). The singer, who has too many tiny pieces of ink to count, isn’t shy about getting emoji-like decals on her body. Her collection includes an alien, a dog, several meaningful phrases, and that infamous Saturn tat. But Cyrus’ new ink is something we didn't see coming… or did we?
The singer took to Instagram to share three images from her latest trip to the tattoo parlor. The Polaroid-like images flash her bright red lipstick, along with her existing tattoos. But soon after, a behind-the-scenes video revealing the singer's new art was posted by fan account, @everythingmiley.
In the video, Cyrus is posted up on Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy's table getting the word “pussy” permanently drawn on her left ankle in bold cursive letters (you know, nbd). The BTS clip also suggests that Cyrus may have possibly gotten new art on her arm or at least a touch up on one of her older pieces.
Considering the countless number of tats currently on Cyrus' body — including a smiley face, a cannabis leaf, and V (for vegan) — we think it's safe to say that her most recent piece isn't her last. The singer has yet to reveal the meaning behind her new ankle ink but — whether you'll be running to stamp your body with "pussy" or not — you gotta admit: Something about this just feels very fitting for Miley.
We reached out to McCurdy for comment and will update this piece if we hear back.
