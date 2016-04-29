Miley Cyrus Got A Saturn Tattoo — But Thinks It’s Jupiter (Oops)

Update: Miley Cyrus knows that the best way to admit you goofed is to make a joke at your own expense. She updated the hashtags of her photo to say #stonerasfuck. Oh, Miley. Just keep being you.
This story was originally posted on April 26, 2016.
It seems like our favorite wild child Miley Cyrus has a tat for every emoji. (Pizza slice? Check. Diamond? Check. Anchor, cat head, sliver moon? Check, check, and check.) And while her newest ink — placed on the inside of her forearm and announced via Instagram today — certainly stays true to the emoji-menagerie theme, the pop star seems to be a bit hazy on which planet, exactly, she’s rocking.
In the post, Cyrus referred to her fresh ink as “#lilbbjupiter." But as Teen Vogue pointed out, a quick look at its distinctive rings reveals that the cosmic depiction is in fact the planet Saturn. (Fun fact: Jupiter does have faint, dark rings comprised of dust and teeny shards of rock, but Saturn’s discernable rings are bright and made primarily of ice. But we digress.)
It’s not the first time a reigning pop star has been confused about her body work. (Remember Britney’s tattoo of “mysterious” in Chinese characters that actually translated to “strange?”) But tomato, to-mah-to. Something tells us that Miley won’t love her Lauren Winzer-made markings any less. After all, cute is cute, no matter what planet you’re on.
This story was originally posted on April 26, 2016.
It seems like our favorite wild child Miley Cyrus has a tat for every emoji. (Pizza slice? Check. Diamond? Check. Anchor, cat head, sliver moon? Check, check, and check.) And while her newest ink — placed on the inside of her forearm and announced via Instagram today — certainly stays true to the emoji-menagerie theme, the pop star seems to be a bit hazy on which planet, exactly, she’s rocking.
In the post, Cyrus referred to her fresh ink as “#lilbbjupiter." But as Teen Vogue pointed out, a quick look at its distinctive rings reveals that the cosmic depiction is in fact the planet Saturn. (Fun fact: Jupiter does have faint, dark rings comprised of dust and teeny shards of rock, but Saturn’s discernable rings are bright and made primarily of ice. But we digress.)
It’s not the first time a reigning pop star has been confused about her body work. (Remember Britney’s tattoo of “mysterious” in Chinese characters that actually translated to “strange?”) But tomato, to-mah-to. Something tells us that Miley won’t love her Lauren Winzer-made markings any less. After all, cute is cute, no matter what planet you’re on.
Advertisement